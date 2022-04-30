Illegal disposal of animal waste major threat to Bengaluru environment

Days after the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) came down hard on the BBMP abattoirs, that account for less than 25% of the animals slaughtered in Bengaluru everyday, the illegal slaughter of animals and disposal of waste has taken centrestage with officials and meat traders seeking an end to the menace.

Officials estimate that about 15,000 to 40,000 sheep, buffalo and pigs are slaughtered everyday in Bengaluru Urban district with hardly anyone monitoring the disposal of the animal waste from shops. “Meat consumption goes up during the weekends and certain festival days. On an average, about 15,000 to 20,000 animals are slaughtered per day. The number goes up to 40,000 during some of the festival days. Most of the animal waste, including blood, goes to the drains, which is a major polluter,” sources in KSPCB said.

The BBMP has stated that about 1,500 sheep/goats, 150 buffaloes and 20 pigs are slaughtered everyday at its slaughterhouses at Tannery Road, KR Market and Pottery Town. After its abattoirs were found to be major polluters of Ulsoor and Bellandur lakes, the BBMP was issued closure orders.

However, All India Jamiathul Quresh president Khasim S Rahaman Quereshi said the problem goes much deeper. “We have barely scratched the surface. Bengaluru city requires at least 10 abattoirs for scientific slaughter of animals and disposal of waste. Meat traders are cutting animals outside the abattoirs because they do not have a feasible option. A small meat shop owner can’t afford to take animals for 15 or 50 km for slaughter and bring back the meat for sale,” he added.

A senior KSPCB official said the NGT was seized of the matter. “Sooner or later, the BBMP has to wake up to the problem. What we know for sure is that tonnes of animal waste is dumped in yellow spots, which in turn is leading to major problems. For example, the stray dog menace has a direct connection with the illegal disposal of animal waste,” the official said.

Officials have also expressed concerns over the chicken trade. “More than 3,000 shops operating in the city limits sell chicken but hardly anything is known about how they dispose of the waste. Dumping of animal waste in public spaces will lead to major problems but nobody seems to be bothered at present,” a BBMP official said.

“We are working to modernise the existing abattoirs. It is true that Bengaluru requires more slaughterhouses. The existing ones were built when the city was a town. We need to enhance capacity,” BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said. To a question, KSPCB senior environmental officer Syed Khaja said the BBMP has recently proposed to modernise two abattoirs in the city. “It is true that the city needs more abattoirs. We will bring the issue to notice of the authorities,” he added.

