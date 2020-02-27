Illegal hoardings: K'taka HC seeks info on govt action

Illegal hoardings: Karnataka HC seeks info on govt action

Shanmukhappa
Shanmukhappa, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 27 2020, 00:42am ist
  • updated: Feb 27 2020, 01:54am ist
Karnataka High Court

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday directed the state government to furnish information about the cases and FIRs registered in connection with unauthorised hoardings in the city.

The direction came during the hearing of a batch of public interest litigations seeking removal of such hoardings.

“Submit a report on the number of FIRs registered within the limits of the BBMP. Furnish information on the complaints registered at the taluk and zilla panchayat level and the action taken on such complaints,” the bench said.

The matter was adjourned to March 31.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Karnataka High Court
illegal hoardings
BBMP
Comments (+)
 