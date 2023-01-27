Illegal road digging: Palike to cut engineers' pay

The salary of engineers will be cut if there is a complaint of illegal digging of newly laid roads in their jurisdiction, stated an internal circular issued by the BBMP.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) circular also warns of disciplinary action against the engineers. It was issued by P N Ravindra, Special Commissioner (Projects), BBMP, last week.

“A majority of the roads are being asphalted. Until the defect liability period of these roads are over, no permission must be issued to cut the road. If the roads are cut illegally, no approval for fresh grants will be issued to fix the broken roads. Instead, the engineers will be made to pay,” the circular states.

As per the circular, the junior engineer, assistant executive engineer and executive engineer concerned will meet the expenditure of restoring the road. The two-page circular has also been issued to departments such as BWSSB, Bescom, GAIL, besides sharing it with all zonal offices of the BBMP and its optic fibre cable (OFC) wing.

The circular comes at a time when the BBMP is gearing up to asphalt 1,705 km of ward roads and 477 km of arterial roads at a cost of Rs 3,142 crore.

The civic body, which had faced the wrath of citizens for the poor upkeep of roads last year, has targeted to complete the resurfacing of roads ahead of the onset of the monsoon season. There is, however, a fear that potholes will come back to haunt the city due to a poor system of quality check.

Resident groups were happy that such an order has been issued as they can now hold the engineers responsible for fixing the broken roads.