IMA scam: CBI raids Roshan Baig's house in Bengaluru

  • Nov 23 2020, 09:11 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2020, 09:22 ist

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials conducted a raid at the residence of ex-minister and former MLA of Shivaji Nagar constituency, R Roshan Baig near Coles Park in Pulakeshinagar in the early hours today. 

Baig, a disqualified member of Congress was arrested on Sunday in connection with the multi-crore Ponzi scam of I-Monetary Advisory (IMA).
 
CBI officials took a search warrant from the court and a team of more than 10 officials conducted the raid and are verifying the electronic gadgets and documents. The search is going on, and family members are also being questioned, the officials may produce him before the court today seeking his police custody.  

Baig was remanded to judicial custody, before producing him before the magistrate the officials had inquired him for a few hours. He is lodged in the quarantine cell of Parappana Agrahara Central Jail. 

Baig's name surfaced in the scam soon after it came to limelight in June last year. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the state government had questioned him before the case was handed over to CBI.
 
Recently a special officer verifying the claims of the victims of the scam wrote to the Revenue Department stating that Baig appeared to be a promoter of IMA and it's business. 

The officials also have found that Baig had connections with IMA chief Mohammed Mansoor Khan. CBI had already filed a charge sheet against few accused including government officials. 

