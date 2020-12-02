IMA scam: Roshan Baig in CBI custody for a day

A special court gave the CBI only one day, instead of the three days it requested, to question Baig

H M Chaithanya Swamy
  • Dec 02 2020, 01:04 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2020, 01:33 ist
Former Minister R Roshan Baig. Credit: DH Photo

The CBI has got 24 hours to question former minister R Roshan Baig in custody in connection with the IMA scam. 

A special court gave the CBI only one day, instead of the three days it requested, to question Baig. Until 8 pm, Tuesday, the CBI hadn't yet got custody of Baig who's lodged in the Parappana Agrahara prison, according to jail authorities. Sources said the CBI would start questioning him on Wednesday morning and was likely to move the court for an extension in his custodial interrogation. 

The CBI wants to question Baig along with IMA founder Mohammed Mansoor Khan. 

On November 25, just before the court sent Baig in the CBI custody for three days, Baig was rushed to Jayadeva hospital for the treatment of some heart ailment. He was discharged only on Monday and taken back to the prison. 

