IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall for Bengaluru

Following a rain deficit in June, the monsoon has picked up in Bengaluru in July. While some parts of the city witnessed a light continuous drizzle on Monday, a few other areas received moderate rainfall.
Data from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre’s (KSNDMC) Varuna Mitra dashboard revealed that Bagalakunte and Shettihalli in Dasarahalli recorded 20 mm rainfall as of 7 pm on Monday, followed by Vidyaranyapura, which received 17.5 mm rainfall.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru, said cloudy weather will continue for the next two days. The city will receive light to moderate rainfall for the next five days.
