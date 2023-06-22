Important panels under BBMP Act yet to be formed: PIL 

The Karnataka High Court has issued a notice to the state government and the BBMP in response to a PIL concerning the non-formation of the Metropolitan Planning Committee, Heritage Conservation Committee, and Grievance Redressal Authority, as mandated by provisions of the BBMP Act, 2020.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale adjourned the hearing on the petition filed by city advocate S Umapathi.

The petitioner said the authorities concerned have shown negligence by failing to constitute certain important committees outlined in the BBMP Act. The inaction caused maladministration, Bengaluru’s haphazard growth, and the loss of heritage buildings.

The petition said the state government must constitute a heritage conservation committee under Section 301 and a Metropolitan Planning Committee under Section 367, besides a Grievance Redressal Authority under Section 368 as per the new Act.

The petitioner claimed that the civic agency responded to his RTI application admitting that no such committees or authority have been formed.

The petitioner said the Heritage Conservation Committee is responsible for recommending whether development permission should be granted to heritage buildings, formulating special regulations for heritage buildings and precincts, and implementing programmes and projects to raise awareness about heritage through educational initiatives.

“Due to rapid urbanisation of Bengaluru city, its cultural heritage and historical importance are habitually neglected, which has led to poor and uninhabitable living conditions, but also loss of heritage structures,” the petition said.

The petition further stated that the Metropolitan Planning Authority, which consists of over 30 members, needs to be established to ensure organised growth in accordance with the BBMP Act.

This quasi-judicial body, headed by a retired district judge, would address public grievances concerning the actions and omissions of BBMP officials. The petitioner asserts that these committees and authorities are crucial for the effective planning and management of the entire Bengaluru metropolitan area.