In a first, BBMP college student varsity topper in BCom

When Rahmathunnisa (20) received a phone call from her college principal, she was mildly anxious about the reason. The news, however, left her in tears of joy.

The head of the BBMP Pre-University and First Grade College at Cleveland Town informed the young student that she topped the university in the BCom course, the first time someone from a BBMP-run college had secured the honour.

"I was sure of scoring good marks, but didn’t expect to be a topper," Rahmathunnisa told DH. "I cried out of happiness when my principal called me to inform that I had bagged the first rank in BCom,” the student, the first graduate in her family, added. She had secured 96% in her PUC and SSLC.

All her four siblings could not continue education beyond school. Her elder brother, who stopped at class 6, took over the family responsibility 16 years ago when their father died. While two of her sisters did class 10, one discontinued at class 12.

Rahmathunnisa did PUC in the same college and studied till class 7 at a government Urdu school. She did her high school at an aided institution.

"I always wanted to study well, get a government job and take care of my family. In the beginning, I thought of doing CA," she said.

Recently, Bangalore University announced a provisional rank list of students for the 2019-20 academic year and invited objections, if any.

Primary and secondary education minister S Suresh Kumar on Saturday visited the college to congratulate the girl. Since she was not present, he registered his appreciation through a Facebook post. "This girl has brought pride to all of us and BBMP by securing first rank in BCom examinations,” he said in the post.