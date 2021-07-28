In a first, BBMP hospital gets oxygen generation plant

Sneha Ramesh
Sneha Ramesh, DHNS,
  • Jul 28 2021, 00:54 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2021, 02:51 ist
Credit: DH photo

Pobbathi Maternity Home, VV Puram, has received an in-house oxygen generation plant, making it the first BBMP hospital to get the facility.

The plant was inaugurated by BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta.

The plant was sponsored by nonprofit Give India in association with Zerodha, a financial services company. It can produce 50 litres of oxygen per minute, which can be supplied to 20 beds a day, the BBMP said.

The BBMP also received over 2,000 oxygen concentrators from donors, and has stocked them up at Haji's Bhavan as the Covid Care Centres have been shut for now. The BBMP has also sought other medical equipment from donors.

