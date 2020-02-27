In a first, women cops to patrol Bengaluru streets on motorbikes

In a first, policewomen will patrol the streets of Southeast Bengaluru areas such as Koramangala, HSR Layout, Mico Layout and Electronics City during the day.

Usually, only policemen patrol the streets on motorbikes. Now, 15 women constables will patrol the area during the day.

“Women officers should not feel they cannot do certain tasks. We have taken up this initiative to instil confidence in them,” said Isha Pant, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast).

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao flagged off Shourya Vahini patrol motorbikes at BBMP ground in Koramangala on Wednesday. Kannada actors

Prema and Ragini Dwivedi, businesswoman Shobha, Additional Commissioner of Police (East) S Murugan and other officers were present on the occasion.

Along with this, 10 policewomen will drive Pink Hoysala patrol cars. About 25 women police constables and head constables have been trained to ride bikes and drive Hoysala cars.

Pant said: “As of now, 15 women patrolling bikes have been introduced in the Southeast division. They will patrol in the jurisdiction of their respective police station. They are not just exclusively for women’s safety but will work for everyone’s safety.”