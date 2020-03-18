Inbound international fliers to be quarantined near KIA

Inbound international fliers to be quarantined in hotel near KIA

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 18 2020, 01:18am ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2020, 03:56am ist

In order to curb the spread of Covid-19, the state government has decided not to let international passengers/tourists enter the city.

The department of health and family welfare will take a hotel near to the Kempegowda International Airport and send international fliers there for home quarantine. 

Health Minister B Sriramulu told DH: “We are looking for a star hotel near the airport where we can quarantine each and every passenger who flies in from other countries.”  DH has learnt that irrespective of whether they have the symptoms or not, all inbound international passengers will be quarantined for 14 days at the hotel where the government will take care of their food and other basic needs. “If the passenger doesn’t develop any symptoms after 14 days, they will be released from quarantine,” the minister added. 

The decision was taken as some people flying in from abroad failed to follow the government’s instructions of home quarantine. 

