India clean air meet to discuss pollution, climate change issues in Bengaluru

Clean air meet to discuss climate change in Bengaluru

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 23 2022, 00:36 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2022, 00:55 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Environmentalists and ecology experts will gather for the fourth edition of The India Clean Air Summit (ICAS) from August 23 to 26 in the city at Radisson Blu Atria hotel. The event is being organised to call for an integrated approach to resolve air pollution and climate change, highlighting the commonalities and identifying key benefits from framing policies that look at the two challenges jointly.

Organised by the Centre for Air Pollution Studies at the Center for Study of Science, Technology and Policy (CSTEP), the event will bring together scientists, policymakers, technologists, and affected communities to discuss solutions for air pollution.

Read | World can save 700 million tonnes of CO2 if people cycle: Study

The speakers will examine how India’s energy transition to renewable energy would impact the crises of air pollution and climate change. They will also discuss steps to improve implementation of the National Clean Air Programme (India’s strategy for combating pollution in non-attainment cities), need for data democratisation, and partnering with different communities to implement solutions on the ground.

As part of ICAS 2022, CSTEP is collaborating with the UC Davis Air Quality Research Centre (AQRC) to hold the first-ever Air Sensors International Conference (ASIC) – India to offer training in sensor technology applications in the field of air pollution monitoring and management.

Through it, UC Davis AQRC and CSTEP are looking to bring a community of practitioners together to deliberate and build a common vision for sensor technology in India. ASIC is held annually in the US and brings together international practitioners in the field.

