India to set up LED streetlights in 14 Malaysian cities

In a show of the country's renewable energy leadership at the G20 Energy Transition Working Group meeting, India Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for taking up energy efficiency and renewable energy projects in three countries.

The Energy Efficiency Services Limited's (EESL) MoU with Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle Joint Business Council involves providing LED street lighting in 14 cities of Malaysia.

"The agreement is on the business lines. India will take the Ujala scheme (affordable LED) to the three countries. As part of the programme, 14 cities of Malaysia have been selected for the LED streetlights. Rooftop solar and electric mobility are the two other areas covered by the MoU," Additional Secretary, Power Ministry, Ajay Tewari said.

Solar projects in Srilanka

Earlier in the day, India and Srilanka held ministerial-level talks to explore renewable energy projects in the island nation.

"Power Minister R K Singh also met his Srilankan counterpart (Kanchana Wijesekera). We discussed collaborative projects in the area of solar energy," Power Ministry Secretary Alok Kumar said.