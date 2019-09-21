India vs South Africa T20: Namma Metro timings extended

In view of the India vs South Africa ICC T20 clash scheduled to be held on Sunday, the BMRCL has extended the metro operations by 30 minutes during the night.

The last service from the four metro stations will depart at 11.30 pm instead of the regular time of 11 pm. The departure from Kempegowda Metro Station will be at 11.45 pm.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has also fixed Rs 50 base fare to travel from Cubbon Park to any metro station after 10 pm, except for those travelling by smart cards. Paper tickets will be provided to avoid the rush.