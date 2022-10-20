Indian diplomacy capable of walking tightrope between Russia and Ukraine: Former ambassador

Indian diplomacy is capable of the tightrope-walking needed to balance Russia and Ukraine, former Indian Ambassador K P Fabian said, justifying India’s stand on the war between the two nations.

“India is right in saying that a ceasefire is needed because neither Russia nor Ukraine can have a huge victory over the other,” Fabian, who served in the Indian Foreign Service from 1964 to 2000, told a press conference in the city this week.

“People are dying and infrastructure is getting damaged in the war, so the two countries need to sit down and talk,” Fabian added, noting that acceding to the Western demand to condemn the war may not be in India’s interest. He pointed out that Russia’s stand on Ukraine was similar to the US’ position during the 1962 Cuban missile crisis.“President Kennedy had then said Cuba can’t have missiles close to the US border. Vladimir Putin is saying the same thing, but Russia’s ability to put this across persuasively is questionable,” Fabian said, adding that the lack of proper diplomatic communication had contributed to the war.

Prophet row

Commenting on the recent pushbacks by the Gulf countries on the Prophet row, Fabian said that India should have acted fast.

“When the remarks on the Prophet were made, India should have known that there would be repercussions from the Islamic world. India should have summoned the ambassadors of these countries and said that it does not endorse the statement and that it would see if any action could be taken against the person concerned,” Fabian said.