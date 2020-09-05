India's biggest CCC at BIEC to shut down on Sept 15

India's biggest CCC at BIEC to shut down on Sept 15

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 05 2020, 23:07 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2020, 23:07 ist
Over the last few weeks, there has been a huge fall in the number of mildly symptomatic Covid-19 patients who were requesting for the CCC facility after the government amended rules and allowed such persons to recover in home isolation. Credit: DH photo

The Covid Care Centre (CCC) at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) will shut down on September 15 as the facility has not been getting patients in recent days.

The 10,100-bed CCC, billed as India's biggest such facility, had attracted much attention due to the initial decision of the government to rent the beds and furniture at a high cost. The government purchased them later following criticism from all corners.

Over the last few weeks, there has been a huge fall in the number of mildly symptomatic Covid-19 patients who were requesting for the CCC facility after the government amended rules and allowed such persons to recover in home isolation.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

In its order, the BBMP said that after a suggestion from Rajender Kumar Kataria, head of the CCC Task Force, to shut down the CCC at BIEC, the issue was discussed at a meeting with the chief minister. As officials requested one-week time, the BBMP has set September 15 as the date of closure.

Govt hostels, hospitals to benefit

The beds and furniture purchased for the CCC will now be given to the government and university hostels. Accordingly, the Social Welfare Department will get 2,500 sets of furniture for its hostels, followed by Horticulture University hostel in Bagalkot (1000), Minority Welfare Department hostel (1000) and the GKVK (1000).

Also Read | Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

The remaining furniture will be distributed among government hospitals and hostels as per demand.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bengaluru
BIEC facility
CCC
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Dozens of Namibia hippos at risk in dried-up water hole

Dozens of Namibia hippos at risk in dried-up water hole

This whale’s harrowing tale is no exaggeration

This whale’s harrowing tale is no exaggeration

'World's loneliest elephant' to quit zoo for new life

'World's loneliest elephant' to quit zoo for new life

Israelis rejoice in weed from heaven

Israelis rejoice in weed from heaven

Covid-19 duty keeps doctor away from home for 5 months

Covid-19 duty keeps doctor away from home for 5 months

Disclosure of sexual harrasment not defamation: Ramani

Disclosure of sexual harrasment not defamation: Ramani

Kareena opens up on nepotism in Bollywood

Kareena opens up on nepotism in Bollywood

From the Newsroom: Rajnath warns China over status quo

From the Newsroom: Rajnath warns China over status quo

 