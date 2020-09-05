India's biggest CCC at BIEC to shut down on Sept 15

The Covid Care Centre (CCC) at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) will shut down on September 15 as the facility has not been getting patients in recent days.

The 10,100-bed CCC, billed as India's biggest such facility, had attracted much attention due to the initial decision of the government to rent the beds and furniture at a high cost. The government purchased them later following criticism from all corners.

Over the last few weeks, there has been a huge fall in the number of mildly symptomatic Covid-19 patients who were requesting for the CCC facility after the government amended rules and allowed such persons to recover in home isolation.

In its order, the BBMP said that after a suggestion from Rajender Kumar Kataria, head of the CCC Task Force, to shut down the CCC at BIEC, the issue was discussed at a meeting with the chief minister. As officials requested one-week time, the BBMP has set September 15 as the date of closure.

Govt hostels, hospitals to benefit

The beds and furniture purchased for the CCC will now be given to the government and university hostels. Accordingly, the Social Welfare Department will get 2,500 sets of furniture for its hostels, followed by Horticulture University hostel in Bagalkot (1000), Minority Welfare Department hostel (1000) and the GKVK (1000).

The remaining furniture will be distributed among government hospitals and hostels as per demand.