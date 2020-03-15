Indiranagar pubs use loophole to stay open during Covid-19 shutdown

Despite the government order to shut down pubs and clubs in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, pubs along the busy 100 Feet Road and the bylanes of Indiranagar were doing roaring business on Saturday evening, leaving residents in anger and disbelief.

Residents pointed out that the establishments are exploiting a loophole in the closure orders issued by multiple government agencies to ensure no interruption to their business activities, in total disregard for the disease threat, something even officials fail to understand.

Several residents, including the group iChangeIndiranagar, took to social media to express their disapproval.

The pubs’ actions defeat the purpose of a total shutdown, which the government has enforced to prevent the coronavirus from spreading in crowded areas like Indiranagar, a member of iChangeIndiranagar told DH.

“Nightclubs and pubs were ordered to be closed considering the large gathering which may add to the spread of Covid-19. But what is happening in Indiranagar is exactly the opposite with almost every pub and bar functioning, as usual, owing to an ambiguity in the orders of both the BBMP and the excise department,” a member explained.

While the BBMP’s official order stated the closure of ‘nightclubs’, the excise commissioner’s order stated closure of only ‘CL-4 licences’ (clubs) and Independent Retail Vend of Beer licences (pubs).

“The excise department has failed to notify CL-7 (hotels and boarding houses) and CL-9 (bars, restaurants) licences which form the bulk of the establishments in Indiranagar,” the locals said.

“The excise department seems to have failed to understand that it is not about licences but about the congregation of people even in these areas that see a footfall of 400-500 daily,” they complained.

The residents even approached the BBMP commissioner, who reportedly promised to dispatch officials for inspection and slap notices on offending establishments.

According to residents, the inspector who visited on the commissioner’s orders maintained that he would act only against ‘night clubs’ and not against the bars/hotels.

“The inspector even asked us to get it in writing from any of his superiors that both (night clubs and bars) are the same and then he would act. Isn’t the government aware that these joints also attract huge crowds? Is this the way we handle an epidemic?” asked a resident.