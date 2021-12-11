Candlelight vigil to support victims of Merc accident

Indiranagar residents hold candlelight march to support victims of Merc accident

More than 50 people lit candles and held posters to express solidarity with the family

Dhriti Subramanyam and Jahnavi R
Dhriti Subramanyam and Jahnavi R, DHNS,
  • Dec 11 2021, 01:36 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2021, 05:44 ist
The candlelight vigil at Indiranagar on Friday. DH PHOTO/PUSHKAR V

Residents of Indiranagar held a candlelight march on Friday evening demanding justice for the victims of an accident where a Mercedes-Benz crashed into multiple vehicles on 80 Feet Road a few days ago.

More than 50 people lit candles and held posters to express solidarity with the family of Harinath Mohanto, a victim in the accident who was working as a parking attendant at a hotel. His colleagues also joined the vigil to pay their respects. Citizens demanded an unbiased investigation by the police in the case.

“We are finding a lot of comments by the inspector being sympathetic towards the driver and not the victims of the accident. That is why we demand an unbiased inquiry,” said Sneha Nandihal, founder, I Change Indiranagar.

Citizens said they do not want the accident to be just another forgotten case. “We hope that the investigation goes in the victim’s favour for the sake of his family” said Vidya H R, a resident of Indiranagar. 

While a few minor accidents have happened on the roads in the vicinity, an accident of this scale was never seen before, residents said.

The incident also rattled them as it brought to light the issue of road safety.

“This is a dangerous place, and we want some safety for the residents. More importantly, we want justice for the victims with swift action”, said Swarna Venkataraman of I Change
Indiranagar.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

candlelight protest
Accident
Indiranagar
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

What is a water sommelier and how to become one

What is a water sommelier and how to become one

Things you believed when you were little..

Things you believed when you were little..

Sleep precious sleep

Sleep precious sleep

A bot to make fresh, hot idlis

A bot to make fresh, hot idlis

Must give a smiling send-off: Brigadier Lidder's wife

Must give a smiling send-off: Brigadier Lidder's wife

India will soon get its own footwear sizing system

India will soon get its own footwear sizing system

Jr NTR opens up on playing Komaram Bheem in 'RRR'

Jr NTR opens up on playing Komaram Bheem in 'RRR'

'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' fails to meet expectations

'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' fails to meet expectations

Five things to know about James Webb Space Telescope

Five things to know about James Webb Space Telescope

Father time: Pakistan's lonely clock collector

Father time: Pakistan's lonely clock collector

 