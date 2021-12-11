Indiranagar residents hold candlelight march to support victims of Merc accident

Residents of Indiranagar held a candlelight march on Friday evening demanding justice for the victims of an accident where a Mercedes-Benz crashed into multiple vehicles on 80 Feet Road a few days ago.

More than 50 people lit candles and held posters to express solidarity with the family of Harinath Mohanto, a victim in the accident who was working as a parking attendant at a hotel. His colleagues also joined the vigil to pay their respects. Citizens demanded an unbiased investigation by the police in the case.

“We are finding a lot of comments by the inspector being sympathetic towards the driver and not the victims of the accident. That is why we demand an unbiased inquiry,” said Sneha Nandihal, founder, I Change Indiranagar.

Citizens said they do not want the accident to be just another forgotten case. “We hope that the investigation goes in the victim’s favour for the sake of his family” said Vidya H R, a resident of Indiranagar.

While a few minor accidents have happened on the roads in the vicinity, an accident of this scale was never seen before, residents said.

The incident also rattled them as it brought to light the issue of road safety.

“This is a dangerous place, and we want some safety for the residents. More importantly, we want justice for the victims with swift action”, said Swarna Venkataraman of I Change

Indiranagar.