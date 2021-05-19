‘Inhuman conduct in pandemic’: Karnataka HC denies bail to pharmacist

The high court has denied bail to a pharmacist allegedly caught selling a vial of Remdesivir for Rs 7,000 during a police trap last month.

Justice Suraj Govindaraj expressed shock at the black marketeering of life-saving drugs and asked the authorities to take all steps to eradicate the menace.

Sohail Pasha was arrested on April 17 after police laid a trap based on a tip. He allegedly demanded Rs 7,000 per vial of Remdesivir and supplied five of them. The actual cost of the five injections would not be more than Rs 22,000.

In the bail application, Pasha’s counsel submitted that his client has been suffering from certain health conditions that require proper care.

The court rejected the petition, pointing out that the allegations were of serious nature during the pandemic. The court observed that Pasha, being a pharmacist himself, indulged in the black marketeering of life-saving drugs with the sole intention of making money.

“It cannot be understood as to how such an offence could be committed in these uncertain times by playing on the lives of persons suffering from Covid-19. Such inhuman conduct is highly deplorable when the society at large has come together to tide over these difficult and turbulent time which has arisen on account of Covid-19 pandemic, it is shocking that persons have indulged themselves in black-marketing of life-saving drugs,” the court said.

The court stressed that the investigation must find out how the pharmacist procured the Remdesivir injections and how the drug was sold without prescription. “Though the efforts made by the authorities in this matter are appreciable, there remains much more to be done. It is but required that all steps are taken to eradicate black marketing of essential drugs and/or sale of spurious/fake drugs,” the court said.

The bench has given the petition the liberty to file a fresh application once the police file a final report in the case.