Injured slender loris rescued in Bengaluru

Local residents and wildlife activists rescued an injured slender loris in Sadashivanagar, North Bengaluru, on Monday.

S Preetam, a wildlife warden and assistant researcher at the Karnataka Biodiversity Board, said two residents Murugesh and V G Parashuram had alerted him to the presence of the animal.

Preetam and honorary wildlife warden Prasanna Kumar rushed to the spot and found the slender loris injured.

“An injury on the right hand seems to have affected the animal’s ability to jump from one tree to another. The heavy rain of the last two days added to the problem. The animal seemed to be starving. We gave it some papaya and handed it over to the wildlife hospital in Bannerghatta,” Preetam explained.