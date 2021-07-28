Injured slender loris rescued in Bengaluru

Injured slender loris rescued in Bengaluru

An injury on the right hand seems to have affected the animal’s ability to jump from one tree to another

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 28 2021, 00:41 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2021, 02:00 ist
The injured slender loris. Credit: DH photo

Local residents and wildlife activists rescued an injured slender loris in Sadashivanagar, North Bengaluru, on Monday.

S Preetam, a wildlife warden and assistant researcher at the Karnataka Biodiversity Board, said two residents Murugesh and V G Parashuram had alerted him to the presence of the animal.

Preetam and honorary wildlife warden Prasanna Kumar rushed to the spot and found the slender loris injured.

“An injury on the right hand seems to have affected the animal’s ability to jump from one tree to another. The heavy rain of the last two days added to the problem. The animal seemed to be starving. We gave it some papaya and handed it over to the wildlife hospital in Bannerghatta,” Preetam explained.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
wildlife
Rescue

What's Brewing

Gujarat's Dholavira on UNESCO World Heritage List

Gujarat's Dholavira on UNESCO World Heritage List

What is the negative Indian Ocean Dipole?

What is the negative Indian Ocean Dipole?

'The Hundred': How this cricket format is different

'The Hundred': How this cricket format is different

Daniel Craig once auditioned for 'Rang De Basanti'

Daniel Craig once auditioned for 'Rang De Basanti'

Didn't eat for 2 days before competition, says Chanu

Didn't eat for 2 days before competition, says Chanu

Covid surge starting to ease in Jakarta, data shows

Covid surge starting to ease in Jakarta, data shows

Parched villages in coal-mining hubs hunt for water

Parched villages in coal-mining hubs hunt for water

 