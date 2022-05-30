Ink thrown at Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait in Bengaluru

Black ink was thrown at Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait by a youth during an event at Bengaluru's Gandhi Bhavan.

#WATCH Black ink thrown at Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait at an event in Bengaluru, Karnataka pic.twitter.com/HCmXGU7XtT — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022