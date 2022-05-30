Ink thrown at BKU leader Rakesh Tikait in Bengaluru

Ink thrown at Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait in Bengaluru

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 30 2022, 13:50 ist
  • updated: May 30 2022, 14:47 ist

Black ink was thrown at Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait by a youth during an event at Bengaluru's Gandhi Bhavan.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rakesh Tikait
Bengaluru
BKU

What's Brewing

China’s population to shrink for 1st time in 60 years

China’s population to shrink for 1st time in 60 years

Race to save undersea Stone Age cave art masterpieces

Race to save undersea Stone Age cave art masterpieces

How soccer gave Anita Kumari a shot at a better life

How soccer gave Anita Kumari a shot at a better life

The rise of Titans: GT lift their maiden IPL trophy

The rise of Titans: GT lift their maiden IPL trophy

Karnataka misses caravan tourism bus

Karnataka misses caravan tourism bus

DH Toon | 8 years of NDA govt: The economic impact

DH Toon | 8 years of NDA govt: The economic impact

IPL displays largest cricket jersey, makes world record

IPL displays largest cricket jersey, makes world record

Arming teachers: A solution to protect schools?

Arming teachers: A solution to protect schools?

 