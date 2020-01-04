Intermittent power supply in south-east Bengaluru

The power supply in parts of south-east Bengaluru is likely to be affected from January 4 to 10 as the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) has taken up the maintenance work at Naganathpura and Velankini sub-station.

Even though the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company, in consultation with the KPTCL, has made alternate arrangements for power supply, engineers expressed concern that there could be intermittent power-cuts due to emergency and unavoidable circumstances.

The areas to be affected are Hosur Main Road, Singasandra, Bande Palya, Kudlu Gate, Hongasandra, Bommanahalli Industrial Area, Begur Main Road, Concord Layout, Hosapalya, Ozone Tech Park, Naganathapura, Doctor Layout, Parappana Agrahara, Bosch, Silicon City, Biocon, Satyam Computers, Fidelity Finance, GE-India, Global Tech Park, Bamboo Forest, Huskur, Rayasandra and other surrounding areas.

Citizens are requested to dial 1912 to register complaints in case of emergencies.