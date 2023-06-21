Intuit hosts Women in Data Science conference in Bengaluru

Intuit hosted a one-day conference, 'Women in Data Science (WiDS)' in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The event brought together women specialised in the field to discuss and debate on topics such as data-efficient matching, structured data to analytical text generation, role of analytics in data governance, gender bias in artificial intelligence (AI), and responsible AI in gaming.

Soma Biswas from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Preksha Nema of Google research team, Kalapriya Kannan of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Kalika Bali from Microsoft, and Rukma Talwadker were present.

Elaborating on the importance of AI in online gaming platforms and why it is imperative to keep track of the player’s engagement and restrict them from over engaging, Rukma said: “This is the ethical step every online gaming platform has to take. It won’t incur losses for them if they restrict a player’s engagement, but instead it will help them retain that player.”