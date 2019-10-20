Iodine deficiency high in Bengaluru Urban, Rural

Bengaluru Urban and Rural are among eight districts in Karnataka that have a high prevalence of iodine deficiency disorders, according to the state department of health and family welfare. Iodine is especially essential in early childhood and during puberty, pregnancy and lactation. Women with iodine deficiencies risk delivering children with impaired physical and mental abilities.

The Global Iodine Deficiency and Disorders Day is observed on October 21. Other districts with a high prevalence of iodine deficiency are Dakshina Kannada, Ballari, Uttara Kannada, Kodagu, Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru.

The department aims to reduce iodine deficiency in Karnataka to under 5%. It is conducting surveys in the districts to assess the magnitude of the deficiency, as part of the National Iodine Deficiency Disorders Control Programme