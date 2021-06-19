Iranian expats vote in their country’s presidential polls

An estimated 300 Iranian nationals living in the city converged on a private premise in Central Bengaluru to vote in their country’s presidential elections.

Voting was held between 8 am to 6 pm in strict adherence to Covid restrictions. Sources in the city’s Iranian community told DH that 3,000 Iranian nationals live in South India for trade and other reasons.

“In Bengaluru alone, there are 300 Iranians, including students. So, a polling station was set up in the city. Similarly, polling centres were also opened in Hyderabad and Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh,” a source said.

Voters decided between four candidates in the fray to succeed incumbent Hassan Rouhani.

The Iranian embassy had reached out to the Karnataka police seeking security to hold polling peacefully amid Covid restrictions.

Accordingly, a team of five police personnel was deputed to provide security for the day-long voting process.

“The polls were held at Imamia Manzil — a conventional hall in Richmond Town under the Ashoknagar police limits. Even though Bengaluru has a considerable chunk of Iranian expats, many had gone back to Iran at the beginning of the Covid pandemic,” a police official told DH.

'Arrangements satisfactory'

Though poling began sluggishly, it gathered momentum in the afternoon with many arriving to cast their votes.

Those who voted refused to comment on the elections, while only saying that they were satisfied with the arrangements made.