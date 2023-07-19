Irregularities in exams: BU PhD aspirants stage protest

Irregularities in exams: BU PhD aspirants stage protest

As there was no action from the university, the students staged a protest in front of the vice-chancellor's office at the Jnanabharathi campus on Tuesday.

  • Jul 19 2023, 03:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2023, 04:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

PhD aspirants at Bangalore University (BU) have demanded a re-exam for admission, alleging malpractice at several test centres.

A group of students who took the test on Sunday submitted a complaint to the BU registrar (evaluation) alleging irregularities and malpractices using mobile phones, and demanded an inquiry.

The allegations 

The students alleged that the question papers at some centres were not sealed, the packets were not opened in front of them, QR codes were missing in some of the OMR sheets, carbon copy of the OMR sheet was not given, some were allowed to use their mobile phones, question papers were issued 15 minutes late, and latecomers were allowed to write the exam.

They also complained that the question paper was not bi-lingual and that there were no CCTVs at the test centres.

 

