Issues with outlet pipe caused water seepage at Nallurhalli station: Namma Metro

Rainwater entered the concourse of the brand new metro station after a thunderstorm hit eastern and northern Bengaluru around 4.30 pm on Tuesday

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 06 2023, 03:12 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2023, 04:22 ist
Passengers had to watch their steps as rainwater entered the paid area (ticket counter and beyond). Credit: Special arrangement

Namma Metro attributed heavy rains and issues with the rainwater outlet for the flooding of the Nallurhalli station on Tuesday. 

Rainwater entered the concourse of the brand new metro station after a thunderstorm hit eastern and northern Bengaluru around 4.30 pm on Tuesday. 

While rainwater gushes into elevated metro stations, the situation was particularly bad in Nallurhalli. Passengers had to watch their steps as rainwater entered the paid area (ticket counter and beyond). Things were so bad that rainwater seeped in through cracks in the station walls. 

Citizens questioned the construction quality at metro stations on the Whitefield line that Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated on March 25. Many wondered whether the metro stations were really ready. 

BMRCL chief Anjum Parwez said the water seepage was caused by heavy rain and water outlet issues. “Remedial measures are going on and will be completed by (Wednesday) midnight,” he told DH

Namma Metro’s Chief Public Relations Officer B L Yashavanth Chavan cited heavy rains, winds and water splashing on platforms. “A team has visited the station and corrective action is being taken,” he said. 

While some citizens complained of water seepage at the KR Pura and Pattandur Agrahara metro stations, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said the problem was reported only from Nallurhalli. 

The 13.71-km Whitefield-KR Pura metro line opened to the public on March 26 and is part of the Purple Line. It’s currently isolated from the metro network because of a missing 2.1-km line from KR Pura to Baiyappanahalli. The BMRCL hopes to fill in the missing link by June. 

