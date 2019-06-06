Itching powder gang robs man of Rs 2.5L

A 41-year-old man lost 2.5 lakh after miscreants diverted his attention throwing itching powder at him as he was coming out of a bank in Kaggadasapura on June 3.

Madhu, a resident of Annasandrapalya near HAL, withdrew Rs 2.5 lakh from the Karnataka Bank in Kaggadasapura on June 3 around 12.30 pm.

He kept the cash in his scooter’s dashboard. He was going towards Jagadish Nagar to pick up his son from school. While standing near the school gate, he felt some powder fell on him and suddenly started feeling itchy.

Soon after, he went home along with his son. Upon checking the scooter’s dashboard at home, he found the money was missing.

HAL police have taken up the case and efforts are on to nab the accused.

As people exit from banks and financial firms, gang members follow on bikes. When close enough, they sprinkle a powder that causes itching. Some of them even alert their victims. When the baffled victims begin scratching themselves, the gang members would snatch valuables and speed away. Several thefts employing this modus operandi have been reported in Jeevan Bima Nagar, HAL, Rajagopal Nagar and Wilson Garden police station limits.