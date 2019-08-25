Janaspandana: Begur residents air grievances

The residents of Begur ward in southern Bengaluru aren’t happy. They have been had, no doubt. Thanks to the poor civic infrastructure.

The lack of civic amenities in the ward despite being just a few kilometres away from Electronics City, the country’s information technology hub, has left the citizens frustrated.

On Saturday, residents of Begur expressed concern at the plight of those living in SNN Raj Serenity Apartments during Janaspandana, a civic grievance redress meet organised by DH.

Polluted air due to kicked up dust and the dug up roads turning muddy after the recent showers have the citizens there in a fix.

In Begur, everything started with the digging of roads. The roads in the area were dug up a year ago for Cauvery water pipeline work, yet to see the light of the day.

During the interaction, furious citizens questioned Begur corporator M Anjinappa for his poor coordination with various government departments. “Roads are in a pathetic condition. Dug up for water works a year ago, the roads were not relaid properly. Now, the slush obstructs the traffic. Air pollution is high due to the dust,” said Anup C, a resident.

According to the corporator, the BWSSB was given permission to cut up the roads to lay water pipelines. “The civic body was to asphalt the roads thereafter. The snail-paced ongoing work isn’t helping,” he said.

The programme witnessed arguments between the corporator and residents. They accused the corporator of being evasive.

“When have you called me? I have visited the area whenever I received calls from the residents,” Anjinappa said.

Many complained that they don’t feel safe in Begur thanks to the stray dog menace.

BBMP’s area veterinarian Arun K Desai said the civic body has been taking up animal birth control measures in all the eight zones.

“We cannot relocate the strays as there is a court order against it,” he said.

Road widening in limbo

Meanwhile, residents also brought to the fore the long-pending widening of the Begur Road. According to them, the project would cut short the commute time at least by 20 minutes.

Assistant executive engineer for road infrastructure

H C Raju said: “We have sent the project file to the government for approval.

Meanwhile, there has been a hurdle in land acquisition as property owners are demanding cash compensation against TDR. However, we will speed up the process,” Raju

said.

Nevertheless, road infrastructure was the key concern throughout the programme. BBMP officials and authorities said work will be taken up after laying the water pipeline.