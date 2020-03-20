Janata curfew: Petrol pumps to operate as usual

The Janata Curfew on Sunday will not have any impact on petrol pump as the state-level coordinator for Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum have sent out a direction to all the petrol pump associations to continue operations.

"As petrol and diesel are essential commodity, we have held a meeting with the additional chief secretary of Food and Civil Supplies Department on the best way to support the Janata Curfew. It was decided to continue the operation of the outlets with skeletal staff," D L Pramod, state-level coordinator for all petroleum dealers told DH on Friday.

Pramod said directions have been issued to associations not to give a wrong message to the public. "Panic buying will lead to chaos at the petrol pumps, which we should avoid now," he said.

One of the petroleum dealers association, which had announced the shutting down of the retail outlets, later withdrew the statement. "We will abide by the decision of the coordinator," a member of the association said.