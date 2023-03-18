Japanese emperor’s 63rd birthday celebrated in B'luru

Japanese emperor’s 63rd birthday celebrated in Bengaluru

Naruhito is the 126th monarch of Japan and his birthday is also celebrated as the National Day in the East Asian country

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 18 2023, 02:45 ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2023, 04:27 ist
Japanese Consul-General Nakane Tsutomu at a karate demonstration during the event in Bengaluru on Friday. Credit: DH Photo

The Consulate-General of Japan in Bengaluru celebrated the 63rd birthday of Naruhito, the Emperor of Japan, on Friday.

Naruhito is the 126th monarch of Japan and his birthday is also celebrated as the National Day in the East Asian country.

Many diplomats and industry leaders from various sectors, including trade, tech and tourism, were present. Members of the Kannada film fraternity were also in attendance.

The celebration was filled with Japan's traditions and culture such as ‘Kagami wari’, a traditional sake barrel-breaking ceremony. It was performed by Japanese Consul-General Nakane Tsutomu, Kannada actor Ramya and other business officials. This was followed by a karate demonstration, and a performance by the band Royal Echo.

Addressing the gathering, Tsutomu spoke about the relationship between India and Japan and how it continues to grow stronger every day.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Naruhito
Japan

Related videos

What's Brewing

B'luru cools down on second day of pre-monsoon showers

B'luru cools down on second day of pre-monsoon showers

Swami Nithyananda's Kailasa cons 30 US cities: Report

Swami Nithyananda's Kailasa cons 30 US cities: Report

Australian surfs for 40 hours to smash world record

Australian surfs for 40 hours to smash world record

Here's how water gets to planets like Earth

Here's how water gets to planets like Earth

Covid-19 found in raccoon dogs in China: Report

Covid-19 found in raccoon dogs in China: Report

Satya Nadella, Delhi Capitals to own MLC team in US

Satya Nadella, Delhi Capitals to own MLC team in US

 