Japanese emperor’s 63rd birthday celebrated in Bengaluru

The Consulate-General of Japan in Bengaluru celebrated the 63rd birthday of Naruhito, the Emperor of Japan, on Friday.

Naruhito is the 126th monarch of Japan and his birthday is also celebrated as the National Day in the East Asian country.

Many diplomats and industry leaders from various sectors, including trade, tech and tourism, were present. Members of the Kannada film fraternity were also in attendance.

The celebration was filled with Japan's traditions and culture such as ‘Kagami wari’, a traditional sake barrel-breaking ceremony. It was performed by Japanese Consul-General Nakane Tsutomu, Kannada actor Ramya and other business officials. This was followed by a karate demonstration, and a performance by the band Royal Echo.

Addressing the gathering, Tsutomu spoke about the relationship between India and Japan and how it continues to grow stronger every day.