JC Road: BBMP fills sinkhole with 'better water-draining materials'

Municipal authorities on Thursday night restored the portion of the busy JC Road in central Bengaluru that had caved in on Thursday morning.

The saturated soil has been removed and replaced and the area has been levelled up. “We started work in the afternoon. As the water had seeped in too much, we had to remove the saturated soil and refill it,” a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) engineer overlooking the work said.

Asked if steps have been taken to ensure the road does not crumble again, the engineer said they filled the area with materials with better water-draining properties.

“We’ve filled the place with sand, boulders, wet mix and macadam that have higher water-draining properties. This will stop any seepage or erosion,” the engineer assured.

On Thursday morning, a portion of the busy stretch suddenly caved in, leaving an eight-foot-deep hole in the middle.

BBMP officials inspected the spot and assured the road was stable and attributed the crumbling to subsurface erosion due to water seepage from adjoining areas.

