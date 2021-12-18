JC Road sinkhole filled with 'water-draining materials'

JC Road: BBMP fills sinkhole with 'better water-draining materials'

The saturated soil has been removed and replaced and the area has been levelled up

Sneha Ramesh
Sneha Ramesh, DHNS,
  • Dec 18 2021, 01:36 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2021, 02:23 ist
The eight-foot-deep sinkhole on JC Road, Bengaluru, was filled overnight. Credit: DH Photo/PUSHKAR V

Municipal authorities on Thursday night restored the portion of the busy JC Road in central Bengaluru that had caved in on Thursday morning. 

The saturated soil has been removed and replaced and the area has been levelled up. “We started work in the afternoon. As the water had seeped in too much, we had to remove the saturated soil and refill it,” a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) engineer overlooking the work said. 

Asked if steps have been taken to ensure the road does not crumble again, the engineer said they filled the area with materials with better water-draining properties.

“We’ve filled the place with sand, boulders, wet mix and macadam that have higher water-draining properties. This will stop any seepage or erosion,” the engineer assured. 

On Thursday morning, a portion of the busy stretch suddenly caved in, leaving an eight-foot-deep hole in the middle.

BBMP officials inspected the spot and assured the road was stable and attributed the crumbling to subsurface erosion due to water seepage from adjoining areas. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
BBMP
Roads

What's Brewing

Guidelines issued for pet dogs in Cubbon Park

Guidelines issued for pet dogs in Cubbon Park

EV charging: A rush of stations

EV charging: A rush of stations

India 4th most spam-call affected nation: Truecaller

India 4th most spam-call affected nation: Truecaller

Omicron threatens to wreak havoc across global sports

Omicron threatens to wreak havoc across global sports

Orbiter discovers hidden water in Mars's Grand Canyon

Orbiter discovers hidden water in Mars's Grand Canyon

Web series to cover Vijay Mallya's triumphs, travails

Web series to cover Vijay Mallya's triumphs, travails

Springsteen sells music catalog for reported $500 milli

Springsteen sells music catalog for reported $500 milli

Four upcoming John Abraham movies to look forward to

Four upcoming John Abraham movies to look forward to

 