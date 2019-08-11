Jewellery used to decorate goddess Lakshmi idol stolen

A family that celebrated Varamahalakshmi festival with much fervour by decorating an idol of the goddess with gold jewellery worth Rs 3.5 lakh, was shocked to find the valuables missing the next morning.

The incident happened at a house in Muthyalanagar near Jalahalli on Friday night. The CCTV camera at the house had captured two thieves jumping the compound wall of the house and stealing the ornaments through the window.

Bindu Venkatesha, the owner of the house, in her police complaint stated that on August 9, they performed Varamahalakhsmi pooja and decorated the idol of goddess Lakshmi with gold jewellery, and went to sleep around 10.15 pm.

The next morning the family found the jewellery missing. They alerted the neighbours, who checked the CCTV camera to realise that two thieves managed to steal the jewellery through the window as the idol was kept near the window. Two chains, weighing 50 grams and 35 grams each, worth Rs 3.5 lakh were stolen, she stated.

Bindu then approached the Jalahalli police.

After scanning the CCTV footage, the police found that the accused came by walking and went to three other houses before coming to Bindu's house.

The police suspect that they may be habitual offenders, and are verifying data of the offenders.