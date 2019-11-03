Jewellery worth Rs 25 lakh stolen from hotel room

Jewellery worth Rs 25 lakh was stolen from a room of a star hotel on Race Course Road on Friday.

Santy Batra, a businessman from Chandigarh, checked into the hotel on Friday. In his complaint to the police, Batra said he asked the housekeeping staff to clean his room and had gone for a swim, following which he went to a coffee shop with his family.

On returning to his room and as he was getting ready to go out, he realised the pouch in which the jewellery was kept was empty. There were diamonds and gold jewellery worth Rs 25 lakh in the pouch.

He raised a complaint with the hotel's front desk manager, who in turn questioned the housekeeping staff. Since nobody was forthcoming with any information, Batra filed a complaint with the High Grounds police on Saturday. The police have registered a case and are investigating.