Jio vendor digs road without permit, fined Rs 25 lakh

The BBMP has fine a vendor of Jio Digital Fibre Rs 25 lakh for not abiding by the norms set out by the civic body to lay their utilities.

The BBMP has taken up Sarjapur road-widening work for some months now. The road will be widened to 50 metres from Iblur junction to Carmelaram, making it a six-lane road.

On Friday, Vijay Kumar SP, BBMP assistant executive engineer, happened to see the staff and workers of the vendor digging the road without permission. He then filed a complaint with the Bellandur police against the vendor.

“The workers belonging to the vendor were found digging Sarjapur road at three places, including Bellandur gate, Ambalipura near Big Bazaar and GRS Tower. They did not seek permission from the BBMP to dig the road. Recently, illegal OFC cables were cleared from the road, and the widening work is in progress. The vendor digging up the road creates a lot of inconvenience to citizens,” said Prabhakar, BBMP engineer.

A BBMP press release said the vendor will be slapped a fine of Rs 25 lakh for not abiding by the guidelines set out by the civic body for laying out their utilities.

A source from Reliance Jio told DH: “We haven’t heard anything from the vendor yet. If it is brought to our attention, we will act accordingly following the necessary procedures.”