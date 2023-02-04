Jnana Bharathi to become plastic-free campus

The Bangalore University (BU) is imposing a plastic ban at its Jnana Bharathi campus. Not just that, it is making students and staff take an oath in this regard.

The ban will be applicable to plastic water bottles, spoons, plates and tea/coffee/water cups at canteens and hostels functioning on the campus.

Shocked with the amount of plastic collected inside the campus during a recent clean-up drive, university authorities decided to impose a complete ban.

“Recently, our students and staff were on a task to clean the campus where we have collected highest plastic waste, which made us decide on a plastic ban,” a senior BU official said.

BU Vice-Chancellor Dr Jayakara S M said a circular would be issued soon on the oath to be taken. “This will start from my office where we won’t use plastic water bottles. Even during the Syndicate and Academic Council meetings, we’ve decided not to provide water bottles,” he said.

“We have a bio-diversity park on campus with some special species of birds and animals. Throwing plastic inside the campus would be hazardous,” he added.

Meanwhile, the university is also considering imposing a penalty on departments, shops and other outlets found using plastic. “Eateries on campus must use only paper or steel cups to serve beverages,” he said.

The ban would cover citizens who visit the Jnana Bharathi campus for their morning and evening walks.

“It has come to our notice that some walkers carry plastic bottles during their walks, only to throw them around on campus. There are people who dump garbage bags on campus. Such people will be penalised. We’re increasing patrols and surveillance camera facilities to check littering,” Jayakara explained.

Karnataka was among the first state to ban single-use plastic in 2016.