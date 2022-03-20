July 2022: Suranjan Das junction underpass work gets fresh deadline

The long-delayed work on the underpass at the Suranjan Das junction has got a new deadline and officials have been instructed to complete the work on the stretch by July 2022.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta visited the work site on Saturday and interacted with the engineers over the delay.

“The retaining wall has been constructed on both sides. The precast elements have to be installed and I have instructed the officials to finish the pending works by July,” Gupta said.

BBMP officials blamed the delay in works on shifting the trees at the junction. “The Karnataka High Court had to intervene in the matter and since it was resolved a few months ago, the work has picked up speed,” a senior BBMP official said. The project missed multiple deadlines, the latest one being September 2021.

Work at Wind Tunnel Road

Reviewing a series of projects, Gupta also inspected the work site at Wind Tunnel Road and gave officials six months to wrap up the work.

“The retaining wall has been constructed on one side. I have instructed the officials to obtain traffic diversion permissions and complete the construction of a retaining wall on the other side and finish the pending works within six months,” he said.

The civic body has already finished acquiring the land needed for the project from NAL and Isro.

Incidentally, Gupta, who visited the site last year, had set a September 2021 deadline for the project.

Inspecting road restoration works at some of the 110 villages in the city outskirts, the chief commissioner directed engineers to expedite the work before the onset of the rainy season.

