The BWSSB has extended till June 27 the last date for receiving applications for its Jala Rushi Puraskar.

Citizens and institutions that have implemented water conservation, rainwater harvesting and wastewater management techniques can apply.

The award will be presented under domestic (individual houses), apartments (up to 20 units), apartments (over 20 units), non-domestic, govt buildings, micro, small and medium enterprises, educational institutions and hospitals categories.