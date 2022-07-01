Justice Alok Aradhe appointed acting CJ of K'taka High Court

Bengaluru, DHNS: Justice Alok Aradhe has been appointed as the Acting Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court in view of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi demitting office on July 2.

A release from the Department of Justice (Appointments Division) Ministry of Law and Justice said, “The President is pleased to appoint Justice Alok Aradhe, senior-most Judge of the Karnataka High Court, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of that High Court with effect from 03.07.2022 consequent upon the retirement of Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Chief Justice, Karnataka High Court.”

Justice Aradhe is from Raipur, Chhattisgarh. He was enrolled as an advocate on July 12, 1988, and was designated as a senior advocate in April 2007. He had practised on civil and constitutional, arbitration and company matters in the High Court of Madhya Pradesh at Jabalpur.

Justice Aradhe took oath as the Judge of the Karnataka High Court on November 17, 2018.