Justice (retd) D V Shylendra Kumar no more

Justice D V Shylendra Kumar, a retired judge of the High Court of Karnataka, passed away here on Friday. He was 71.

Justice Kumar was born on September 5, 1951, and enrolled as an advocate in the Madras High Court in 1976.

He began his law practice in the High Court of Karnataka in 1980 and was elevated to a judge in 2000.

Known for his outspoken approach to transparency, Justice Kumar had declared his assets on his personal blog after his intention to declare assets was turned down by the then Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court.

In a matter pertaining to alleged mining in the forest area, Justice Kumar personally visited the area in question in Sandur taluk of Ballari district.

After his retirement, Justice Kumar served as the chairperson of the Fee Regulatory Committee for Professional Courses.