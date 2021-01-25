Kannada actor Jayashree Ramaiah found dead

Kannada actor Jayashree Ramaiah found dead

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 25 2021, 14:46 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2021, 14:47 ist
Jayashree Ramaiah. Credit: DH handout photo

Kannada actress Jayashree Ramaiah was found dead at an old-age and rehabilitation centre in Bengaluru on Monday, news agency ANI reported.

More details awaited.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Bengaluru
Kannada Film Industry

What's Brewing

480,000 killed by extreme weather in 20 years: Analysis

480,000 killed by extreme weather in 20 years: Analysis

How space became ‘great power’ fight between US & China

How space became ‘great power’ fight between US & China

Forget TikTok, Clubhouse is social media’s next star

Forget TikTok, Clubhouse is social media’s next star

The Lead: Purushottam Agarwal on modern Indian writing

The Lead: Purushottam Agarwal on modern Indian writing

DH Toon | 'Netas appropriating Netaji in Bengal'

DH Toon | 'Netas appropriating Netaji in Bengal'

Union Budget 2021: What's in wish list of a common man

Union Budget 2021: What's in wish list of a common man

How we can deal with 'pandemic fatigue'

How we can deal with 'pandemic fatigue'

 