Karnataka: Bengaluru head constable allegedly hangs self near railway track

A 37-year-old head constable has allegedly committed suicide by hanging to a tree near a railway track in Sampigehalli police station jurisdiction on Wednesday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Ravindra, a resident of police quarters in Sampigehalli.

He was attached with KG Halli police station in East division and recently got promoted as head constable in Hyderabad - Karnataka quota.

According to preliminary investigation Sampigehalli police said, Ravindra is suspected to have taken extreme step over marital dispute. However, it is yet to confirmed, he has not left any death note.

Ravindra had gone to work on Tuesday. He was assigned to patrolling for Hoysala or Cheetah. On Wednesday he was supposed to attend night duty, but he went and hanged to the tree around 4.30 pm.

The residents of quarters found his body and alerted the jurisdiction police. An investigating officer from Sampigehalli police station said, we have taken the case of unnatural death and investigating further.