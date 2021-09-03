Karnataka CA association announces office bearers

Chartered accountant Chandan Kumar Hegde A has been elected as president of the Karnataka State Chartered Accountants Association (R).
The association held its 48th annual general body meeting on August 27 in Bengaluru. Members of the association, along with the president, elected 13 office bearers to the executive committee of the association for 2021-22.
CA Pramod Srihari was elected as vice-president, while CA Sujatha G is secretary. CA Shivaprakash Viraktamath has been named joint secretary and CA Vijaykumar M Patel treasurer of the association, a release said.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Bengaluru linguistically most diverse in India: Data
New Yorkers count cost of devastating rainfall
China's mentally ill yearn to step from the shadows
Three ways to lose weight - which one suits you best?
ABBA: Disco legends who churned out the hits
Are Covid vaccines 'unnatural' or 'synthetic'?
Can breakthrough infections lead to long Covid-19?
Efforts on to rescue girls soccer team from Afghanistan
How a robot's gaze can affect the human brain
This wearable tracks skin hydration, bone density