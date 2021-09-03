Karnataka CA association announces office bearers

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 03 2021, 02:50 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2021, 02:50 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Chartered accountant Chandan Kumar Hegde A has been elected as president of the Karnataka State Chartered Accountants Association (R).

The association held its 48th annual general body meeting on August 27 in Bengaluru. Members of the association, along with the president, elected 13 office bearers to the executive committee of the association for 2021-22.

CA Pramod Srihari was elected as vice-president, while CA Sujatha G is secretary. CA Shivaprakash Viraktamath has been named joint secretary and CA Vijaykumar M Patel treasurer of the association, a release said. 

Bengaluru
Karnataka
Chartered Accountants

