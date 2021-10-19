Karnataka CM blames unscientific planning for Bengaluru's drainage woes

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that he would convene a high-level meeting to prepare a master plan to streamline Bengaluru’s drainage system.

On Monday, the Chief Minister got off the by-election campaign trail and caught officials off guard by deciding to inspect the city neighbourhoods damaged in the recent rains. He was visiting the south-eastern parts, including HSR Layout, Madiwala, Hosur Road and Silk Board Junction located around the Agara Lake.

He noted bottlenecks in several main drains and found rainwater and sewage entering several houses and layouts in the lake’s vicinity.

Bommai also inspected several major stormwater drains (SWDs). “If you develop the city without scientific planning, these problems will continue to pop up. Hence, I have directed the officials to draft a detailed master plan keeping in mind the requirements of the next 25 years,” Bommai told media persons.

He said the flowing capacity of Agara Lake’s main drain will be increased. Water drains into the lake from Anekal, Bengaluru South and Gottigere, but the drain itself is narrow. “I have directed officials to complete the work in four to five months. I have also directed them to maintain the required gradient ensuring proper flow of water without stagnation,” he said.

When local residents and RWA representatives mentioned to the Chief Minister that a 35 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) is underutilised with treatment happening at just 25 MLD, Bommai directed the authorities to utilise the STP in its full capacity.

Responding to the residents’ complaints that government agencies like the BBMP, BWSSB and Bescom do not work in coordination, Bommai assured that he would hold a coordination meeting with stakeholders to rapidly implement development projects.

Treated water in drains

The Chief Minister was shocked to notice that treated water is let into the drain instead of the lake.

“This has been grossly mismanaged. I have asked officials to release the treated water into the lake,” Bommai said.

The Chief Minister also directed the BWSSB officials to complete the four-MLD-capacity sewage treatment plant near the Madiwala lake in four months.

Potholes will be filled

Bommai said continuous rains hampered work to fill potholes in the city roads. “The moment the rain stops, we will take up pothole-filling work on a war footing and ensure all potholes are filled,” he assured. “I will hold a separate meeting with officials on road infrastructure.”

