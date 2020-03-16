Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa revokes BBMP's orders for closure of supermarkets

Barely a few hours since ordering the shutdown of air-conditioned supermarkets across Bengaluru by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the same was revoked by Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday. Containing the spread of COVID-19 in Bengaluru, the BBMP’s standing committee on Health had ordered the immediate closure of air-conditioned supermarkets across Bengaluru on Monday afternoon.

Track live updates on the coronavirus here

However, CM Yediyurappa who reviewed the Covid-19 situation across the state by holding a video-conference with all the Deputy Commissioners and District Health Officers (DHOs) was convinced that closure of supermarkets both in Bengaluru and other parts of the state had affected the people’s daily lives. Towards evening on Monday, CM directed the officials to revoke the closure orders on the supermarket.

“People, especially with the ban on weekly fairs and malls, will be visiting these neighbourhood supermarkets to buy their everyday essentials. Closure of these shops would only affect the daily life of the people. Hence, the supermarkets facilitating trade of essential commodities are allowed,” an official of the state government said.

The BBMP had earlier in the day expressed that air-conditioned supermarkets with temperature below 20-degree centigrade provide a perfect environment for the virus to proliferate besides the close proximity of people. Echoing the similar sentiment, Medical Education minister Dr Sudhakar, after holding a meeting with the Directors of Medical Colleges also appealed, “All the IT companies and those working in Air-conditioned offices must switch to work from home option to avoid the further spread of virus until further notice.”