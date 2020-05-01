Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi seeks ISRO help to boost transport corporations

Savadi seeks ISRO help to boost transport corporations

  May 01 2020
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, who holds the transport portfolio, met Isro Chairman K Sivan on Wednesday to explore ways in which technology can aid the transport services.

The meeting comes at a time when the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) have been working to improve their services by real-time tracking of buses.

Savadi discussed how the technical edge at the Indian Space Research Organisation can offer solutions to the state transport corporations to reduce cost and improve the economy, including a boost to earnings and end to misappropriation of funds.

Sivan has assured the minister of extending the necessary technology.

