Karnataka Governor launches photobook on weaverbirds

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot launched photographer S Eshwar's visual story book 'Dream Weaver' in Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

The book showcases the day-to-day life of weaverbirds, highlighting the pains they take to build intricate nests. "I am fascinated with weaverbirds because they are intelligent creatures," said Eshwar.

He explained to DH how he snapped the pictures over 10 days two years ago. "There was this one occasion when I heard birds loudly chirping in Madadakere village of Chitradurga. When I checked, I learnt that at least 50 families of weaverbirds lived on one tree outside my house and were building nests," he said.

Each day, Eshwar sat for 12 hours from sunrise to sunset, observing how the birds chose the spot for their nest, collected twigs, gathered mud, and put them all together to build their nest.

Once he put together the images, he sent soft copies of the album to wildlife photographers Krupakar Senani and S Thippeswamy, also his former professor. And the result is a book capturing the intricate nest-building process of the weaverbirds.

The photobook is priced at Rs 598.