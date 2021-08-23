Karnataka govt college offers twinning diploma with foreign tie-up

Sri Jayachamarajendra Polytechnic (SJP) has become the first government-run institution in Karnataka to announce twinning programmes with foreign universities.

The Bengaluru-based college will offer diploma courses in travel and tourism and cybersecurity in association with Monte Carlo University and Harrisburg University in Pennsylvania, USA, from the current academic year.

Students will get an opportunity to go to the foreign varsity during their third year. They will be taught by SJP faculty in the first year of the programme, while they will be virtually taught by the faculty of the foreign varsity in the second year.

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has approved the programmes to be offered from the 2021-22 academic year. The college is launching the twinning programmes on Monday. P Pradeep, Commissioner for Department of Technical and Collegiate Education, said Karnataka was the first state to offer twinning programmes at the diploma level.

“After the third year, we’ll give diploma certificates, while the foreign university will give associate degree certificate to students,” Pradeep said.

The department has made a proposal to the government to subsidise the course. “It’s estimated to cost Rs 20 lakh, including accommodation during the stay at the foreign university. The proposal is before the government to subsidise it,” Pradeep added.

After their third year, students can do optional practical training under work visa and earn up to Rs 25 lakh. Getting admission to the courses will be challenging since the department plans to take only 30 students during the first year through entrance test.

“Internationalisation of higher education is one of the guidelines of the National Education Policy (NEP), which we received recently. But we began preparing for the twinning programmes a year ago. These courses were picked based on job opportunities,” said Pradeep.