Karnataka govt inks MoUs to help women SHGs

Karnataka govt inks MoUs to help women SHGs, promote organic farming

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 23 2022, 02:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2022, 03:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

The state government on Wednesday inked two memoranda of understanding (MoU) that Higher Education & Skill Development Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said will help economic activities of women self-help groups and facilitate organic farmers to sell their produce directly to consumers.

One MoU was with the IIM Bangalore and another with Subhiksha, a multi-state cooperative society that is into organic farming. Narayan said the IIMB initiative is to scale up at least 100-150 existing women-owned or women-led enterprises in the state.

The partnership with Subhiksha would create a direct linkage with the consumers through the online marketing platform ‘Subhiksha Farmers to Consumers’ app, Narayan said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

C N Ashwath Narayan
Karnataka
women
self help groups

What's Brewing

10-min-delivery, sanitary pads, and our disjoined lives

10-min-delivery, sanitary pads, and our disjoined lives

DH Toon | 'Power is poison' for Uddhav Thackeray?

DH Toon | 'Power is poison' for Uddhav Thackeray?

In a first, Seville to name and classify heatwaves

In a first, Seville to name and classify heatwaves

Varanasi Airport introduces announcements in Sanskrit

Varanasi Airport introduces announcements in Sanskrit

 