Karnataka govt inks MoUs to help women SHGs, promote organic farming

The state government on Wednesday inked two memoranda of understanding (MoU) that Higher Education & Skill Development Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said will help economic activities of women self-help groups and facilitate organic farmers to sell their produce directly to consumers.
One MoU was with the IIM Bangalore and another with Subhiksha, a multi-state cooperative society that is into organic farming. Narayan said the IIMB initiative is to scale up at least 100-150 existing women-owned or women-led enterprises in the state.
The partnership with Subhiksha would create a direct linkage with the consumers through the online marketing platform ‘Subhiksha Farmers to Consumers’ app, Narayan said.
