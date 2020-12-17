Karnataka HC allows Amnesty to withdraw Rs 60 lakh from frozen bank accounts

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday partly allowed the petition filed by Indians for Amnesty International Trust, the Indian Limb of Amnesty International, and allowed it to withdraw Rs 60 lakh from two bank accounts.

Justice P S Dinesh Kumar directed the Enforcement Directorate to complete the proceedings within 45 days.

The court had reserved orders on the petition challenging the August 25 communication issued by the ED to the banks to freeze the bank accounts. The ED had stated before the court that it is not possible for it to consider the suggestion to allow the petitioner to make use of five frozen bank accounts and withdraw the amount to settle statutory dues such as payment of salaries and tax.

The petitioner alleged harassment stating that subsequently, through a provisional order dated November 26, the ED directed to freeze the bank accounts.

According to the petitioner, there is a gross violation of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) since the matter was not even taken before the adjudicating authority within 30 days of the seizure.

The Union government submitted that the activities of the petitioner had been under watch under successive governments for the past eight years. The counsel further added that the petitioner has alternative remedies under the PMLA, adjudicating authority and the appellate tribunal.